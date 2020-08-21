1/1
Robert A. Turner
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert A. Turner, 50, Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1970 in Lebanon.
He was preceded in death by: his father, John Henry Turner; two uncles, Marvin Alan Skaggs, Richard Skaggs; and aunt, Lois Jean Skaggs.
Survivors include: his son, Robert Austin Turner of Lexington; daughter, Avery Turner of Lebanon; mother, Betty Turner of Lebanon; brother, John Turner of Lebanon, KY; six aunts, Barbara Jean Hornback, Christine Smothers, Mary Slack, Margaret Coffman, Debbie Lynn Lanham, and Patricia Diane Spalding; niece, Brittany Turner; two uncles, John Skaggs and Jim Skaggs; and two great-nephews and several cousins.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Jonathan Hanlon, John Skaggs Jr., Jim Skaggs, Johnny Hornback, Chanse Smith, and Bradley King.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved