Robert A. Turner, 50, Lebanon, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on Feb. 27, 1970 in Lebanon.

He was preceded in death by: his father, John Henry Turner; two uncles, Marvin Alan Skaggs, Richard Skaggs; and aunt, Lois Jean Skaggs.

Survivors include: his son, Robert Austin Turner of Lexington; daughter, Avery Turner of Lebanon; mother, Betty Turner of Lebanon; brother, John Turner of Lebanon, KY; six aunts, Barbara Jean Hornback, Christine Smothers, Mary Slack, Margaret Coffman, Debbie Lynn Lanham, and Patricia Diane Spalding; niece, Brittany Turner; two uncles, John Skaggs and Jim Skaggs; and two great-nephews and several cousins.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Jonathan Hanlon, John Skaggs Jr., Jim Skaggs, Johnny Hornback, Chanse Smith, and Bradley King.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

