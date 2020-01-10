Robert Burke Sr., 64, Lebanon, passed away at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 30, 1955, in Marion County. Bobby was born and raised here and knew and loved everyone. He had a love for corvettes and loved working on them. Bobby never met a stranger and would give you the shirt off of his back. He was helping someone even in his last few days. He loved his family and was a jack of all trades and master of none.
He was preceded in death by: his father, Randall Burke; mother, Francis Lee Burke; brother, Bill Burke; sister, Jackie Burke; and son, Corey Lewis Burke.
Survivors include: two sons, Robert Burke Jr. of Lebanon and Codey Lee Marsh of Cincinnati, Ohio; granddaughter, Kaylee Burke of Lebanon; stepchildren, Michael Marsh and Cassandra Sanderson, both of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister-in-law, Peggy Burke of Lebanon; three nieces, Amy Burke Benningfield, Kari Burke George, both of Louisville, and Jaclyn Burke Taylor of South Carolina; and half-sister, Charla Marie DeWitt of Bardstown.
Funeral services were held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon.
A memorial graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Ryder Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made toward funeral expenses and may be made at the funeral home, or to the Central Office on New York of AA.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 15, 2020