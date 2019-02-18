Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert Dennis Cambron, 69, Bardstown, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Sept. 20, 1949, in Marion County. He retired from American Fuji Seal in Bardstown after 49 years of service.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Charles Chester "Check" and Grace Irene "Sis" Mattingly Cambron; three brothers, Joseph Douglas, John Barry, and Carl Michael Cambron; and one infant son, Robert Dennis Cambron Jr.

Survivors include: his wife of 51 years, Nadine Wise Cambron; one daughter, Shelly Cambron (Rob Graham) of Cocoa Beach, Florida; two sons, Jason Cambron of Bardstown and Mikie Cambron of Greenbriar; five grandchildren, Sabastian Covino, Keaton Cambron, Karsen Cambron, Javen Cambron, and Raegan Cambron; one sister, Brenda Johnson (Albert) of Lebanon; and one brother, George Cambron (Betty) of Raywick.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 19, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main Street, Raywick, with inurnment in Our Lady of the Hills Cemetery in Finley. Rev. David Naylor will preside.

Memorial visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorials may go to Hospice of Nelson County, 711 McDowell Blvd., Bardstown, KY 40004 or , 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct., Louisville, KY 40223

Urnbearers were his grandchildren.

