Robert Donald "Donnie" Brady, age 68, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

Born on July 8, 1950 in Marion County, Brady was the owner and operator of Brady's Grocery in Jessietown. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Joseph McHenry Brady and Theresa Gertrude Ray Brady; a brother, George Brady and a sister: Martha Brady.

Survivors include: a son, Robert Timothy "Tim" Brady of Bardstown; two daughters, Teresa Lynette Watson of Mt. Washington and Jana Marie Brady of Lebanon; his ex-wife: Estelle Veach Brady of Lebanon; five sisters, Mary Ann Livers of Lebanon, Betty Johnson of Bowling Green, Kathy (Donnie) Kemp of Louisville, Nancy Hafley of Springfield, and Jean (Rick) Abell of Lawrenceburg; five brothers, Pat (Cassie) Brady of Lebanon, Ronnie (Sandy) Brady of Atlanta, Georgia, Leon (Lendall) Brady of Louisville, John (Patty) Brady of Lebanon, and Mark Brady of Lebanon; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church. Interment followed in the church cemetery. A prayer service was held at 7 p.m. March 1 at the funeral home.

Pallbearers were Devin Brady, Dallas Watson, Chris Brady, Toby Spalding, Darin Spalding and Jason Kemp.

246 South Proctor Knot Avenue

Lebanon , KY 40033

(270) 692-3187

