Robert Eugene Sanders, 67, of Jessietown, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville following a brief illness.

Robert was born in Taylor County on Dec. 14, 1952 and was a lifelong resident of Jessietown. He played softball for years, was one of the founders of the Coonhunter's Club, could outskate anybody at the local skating rinks and was known as a gentle man who always wore a smile. He retired from Parker Kalon in Campbellsville in December of 2017 after 46 years.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Corene and Earl Sanders; and two brothers, Ricky and Michael Sanders.

Survivors include: his wife, Rose Edwards Sanders; stepchildren, Greg (Eva Jo) Nugent and Tammie (Stephen) Mattingly; a sister, Joann Lee; nieces and nephews, Kathy Jo (Brett) Underwood, Steven (Shannon) Lee, and Matthew Sanders; step-grandchildren, Brandi (Corey) Ingram, Charles Lewis Gaddie, Caleb (Tanya) Nugent, Kendall (Alan) Tungate, Casey (Jon) Bonomo, and Logan (Marisa) Mattingly; step-great-grandchildren, Olivia Gaddie, Tyler and Ethan Ingram, Cassity and Waylon Riggs, Wyatt Nugent, and Myles and Delia Tungate; as well as a host of other family and lifelong friends.

Due to COVID-19 regulations a private funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Steve Morris will officiate. Anyone wishing to pay their respects is encouraged to line the streets of the funeral procession. Robert's funeral can also be viewed on the Bosley Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 1:55 p.m.

Pallbearers are Bradley and Larry Vaughn, Brett Underwood, Steven Lee, Jerry Davis, and Alan Tungate.

Bosley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

