1/1
Robert Eugene Sanders
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Eugene Sanders, 67, of Jessietown, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville following a brief illness.
Robert was born in Taylor County on Dec. 14, 1952 and was a lifelong resident of Jessietown. He played softball for years, was one of the founders of the Coonhunter's Club, could outskate anybody at the local skating rinks and was known as a gentle man who always wore a smile. He retired from Parker Kalon in Campbellsville in December of 2017 after 46 years.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Corene and Earl Sanders; and two brothers, Ricky and Michael Sanders.
Survivors include: his wife, Rose Edwards Sanders; stepchildren, Greg (Eva Jo) Nugent and Tammie (Stephen) Mattingly; a sister, Joann Lee; nieces and nephews, Kathy Jo (Brett) Underwood, Steven (Shannon) Lee, and Matthew Sanders; step-grandchildren, Brandi (Corey) Ingram, Charles Lewis Gaddie, Caleb (Tanya) Nugent, Kendall (Alan) Tungate, Casey (Jon) Bonomo, and Logan (Marisa) Mattingly; step-great-grandchildren, Olivia Gaddie, Tyler and Ethan Ingram, Cassity and Waylon Riggs, Wyatt Nugent, and Myles and Delia Tungate; as well as a host of other family and lifelong friends.
Due to COVID-19 regulations a private funeral service will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Muldraugh Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Steve Morris will officiate. Anyone wishing to pay their respects is encouraged to line the streets of the funeral procession. Robert's funeral can also be viewed on the Bosley Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 1:55 p.m.
Pallbearers are Bradley and Larry Vaughn, Brett Underwood, Steven Lee, Jerry Davis, and Alan Tungate.
Bosley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved