Robert Francis "Bob" Veech Jr., 86, Bardstown, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Oct. 7, 1933, in Jefferson County. He operated Veech Farm Drainage in Bardstown and formerly served in the Kentucky National Guard.
He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Robert Francis Veech Sr. and Ada Lee Blair; his first wife, Joan Veech (1990); one daughter, Laura Jan Veech; and one brother, Ronnie Veech.
Survivors include: his wife of 23 years, Nita Mattingly Veech; five daughters, Tessa Sims (Scott), Tanya McCance (Mike), April Clark, all of Bardstown, Danna Fogle (Jackie) of Loretto, and Twylia Parson (Mike) of Lebanon; four sons, Kent Veech (Donna) of Florida, Paul Veech (Laura) of Taylorsville, David Veech (Mary) of Ohio, and Travis Clark (Laticia) of Bloomfield; 30 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; one sister, Marilyn Nation (Gene) of Shepherdsville; and one brother, Norman Veech (Margaret) of Fisherville.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto. Rev. Dan Durham will officiate. Cremation will follow the service.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Mattingly Funeral Home.
Casketbearers are Cody Sims, Larry Sample, Jacob Clark, Matthew Veech, Danny Veech, and Craig Veech.
All his grandchildren are honorary casketbearers.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Nov. 27, 2019