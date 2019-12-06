Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Gene Bradshaw, 85, passed away Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, at his residence.

He was born May 9, 1934, in Marion County. He served in the United States Army and then worked for many years and retired from General Electric.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Jane O'Bryan Bradshaw; parents, William Kelly Bradshaw Sr. and Callista McCauley Bradshaw; siblings, Verna (Ambrose) Caldwell, Andrew (Ann) Bradshaw, Kelly Bradshaw Jr., Clayton (Theresa) Bradshaw, Phyllis Likins, and Maxine Nalley.

Survivors include: three daughters, Cheryl (Sammy) Medley and Debbie (Keith) Edelen, both of Loretto, and Kaye (John) Sapp of Lebanon; three sons, Monty (Mia) Bradshaw of Lawrenceburg, John Paul (the late Karen) Bradshaw of Lebanon, and Glen (Simone) Bradshaw of Finley; one brother, Joseph Phillip Bradshaw of Lebanon; seven sisters Norita (the late Henry) Thompson of Loretto, Rosemary (the late Ray) Leake of Mt. Washington, Janice (Donnie) Thompson of Loretto, Wanda (the late Allen) Culver of Bardstown, Darnell (Jerry) Hardin of Springfield, Callista F. Wilson of Louisville, Judy (Pat) Bland of Lebanon; sister-in-law, Dorothy May Bradshaw; two brothers-in-law, Paul Likins of Lawrenceburg and Billy Joe Nalley of Loretto; stepchildren, Jeff (Paula) Smith of Springfield, Jamie Smith of Cincinnati, and Jill (Jeff) Whitney of Springfield; 14 grandchildren; eight step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four step-great-grandchildren, and two great-grandbabies that are due any day.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at St. Rose Church with interment in St. Rose cemetery where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Terry Bradshaw will officiate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sunday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. by Deacon Donnie Coulter.

Pallbearers are sons, Monty, John Paul, and Glen Bradshaw, and sons-in-law, Sammy Medley, John Sapp, and Keith Edelen.

Honorary pallbearers are the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Dec. 11, 2019

