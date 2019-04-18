Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert Gerald Craig Sr., 88, Lebanon, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born on Feb. 15, 1931 in Marion County. Craig was a United States Army veteran, a farmer, and a member of Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church. He served as a magistrate for nine years, served on the Marion County Farm Bureau Board for over 40 years, and also served as a member of the Marion County Cattlemen's Association. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Bernard and Minnie Craig; two sons, Billy Ray Craig and Joey Craig; two grandchildren, John Craig Thompson and James Barry Craig Jr.; brother, Paul Craig; and three sisters, Delores Craig, Geneva Craig, and Shirley Craig Spalding.

Survivors include: his wife of 64 years, Lucy Downs Craig of Lebanon; three daughters, Debbie Craig Dicken (Danny Hourigan), Jeannie Craig (Bill Leachman), and Ann (John) Thompson, all of Lebanon; five sons, Eddie Craig of Lebanon, Jerry (Lois) Craig, Donnie (Donna) Craig, and Barry (Tonya) Craig, all of Finley, and Dennis (Beth) Craig of Louisville; 27 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at Our Lady of Hills Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery with full military honors conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.

Pallbearers were Matthew Craig, Christopher Craig, Simon Craig, Henry Craig, Aaron Craig, Adrian Craig, Brandon Craig, Justin Craig, and Hunter Craig.

246 South Proctor Knot Avenue

Lebanon , KY 40033

(270) 692-3187 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 24, 2019

