Robert James "Bob" Kraft, 77, Lebanon, passed away at 9:36 a.m., Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at the University of Louisville Hospital.
He was born in Columbus, Ohio on Jan. 22, 1943 to the late Louis John and Adelia Jane Rutledge Kraft. He was a retired schoolteacher in Lexington and a gunsmith. He also led Bible studies at the Marion County Detention Center.
He was preceded in death by: his first wife, Vivian Kraft; a granddaughter, Breanna Spalding; a sister, Mary Kraft; and two brothers, Tom and Buck Kraft.
Survivors include: his wife, Tina Allen Kraft; three daughters, Savannah Byrd of Campbellsville, Kayla Williams of Springfield, and Victoria Spalding (David) of Florida; and five grandchildren, Darius Hite, Bubby Hite, Bella Williams, Braxton Williams, and Luke Spalding.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, at Carey & Son Funeral Home, Springfield, with burial in the K.P. Hall Cemetery in Lincoln County. Bro. Micky Stinnett and Bro. Dwan Hadley will officiate.
Pallbearers are Derek Hayden, Troy Sagracy, Larry Sagracy, Justin Snow, Dustin Hite, and Andre Hawkins.
Carey & Son Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 27, 2020