Robert Lee Wright, 84, husband of Merry Jan Gough Wright, died Sunday, May 3, 2020 at his home on Churchill Crossing in Nicholasville.
He was born on Dec. 6, 1935 in Lebanon to the late Lonzie Wright and Virginia Clark Wright. Robert was retired from The Trane Company in Lexington, an Army veteran, and attended Southland Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by: two brothers, Herb Wright and John Wright; and a stepson, Jason Bolender.
Survivors include: daughters, Tracy (Scott) Gumm and Jessica Boone; stepson, Justin (Jodie) Bolender; brother-in-law, Jay (Heather) Gough; sisters-in-law, Mary Wright and Rita Wright; grandchildren, Anderson, Ashley, Spencer, and Blayne; two step- grandchildren, Otis and Hawkeye; niece, Reagan Gough; and a host of other family members.
No services are scheduled at this time. Online guestbook at www.BettsandWestfuneralhome.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 13, 2020