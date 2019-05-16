Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Louis Goodin. View Sign Service Information Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-3187 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 View Map Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:45 AM Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Louis Goodin, 90, went to his heavenly home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

He was the former co-owner of Lebanon Oak Flooring Company, where he worked for 63 years. He and his brothers, Joe and Charles, took Lebanon's oldest running business and built it into a nationwide lumber manufacturer and distributor. Lebanon Oak Flooring was a founding member of the Kentucky Forest Industries Association and the National Wood Flooring Association.

He was born in Lebanon on Feb. 3, 1929, to J. Lee and Mary Alma Abell Goodin, deceased. He was graduated from St. Louis University and served in the United States Air Force and the Air Force Reserve. He was a long time parishioner of St. Augustine Catholic Church. He was honored by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce as the 2015 Industry Person of the Year.

He loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren dearly. He had an avid interest in genealogy and conducted in-depth research into his family history, dating back 400 years.

Mr. Goodin was married to the late Mary Jane Abell Goodin of Calvary.

He was preceded in death by: five brothers, Thomas, Charles, Joe, Jack, and Jimmy Goodin; and three sisters, Evelyn Crume, Nancy Lee Lovett, and Mary Alma Elder.

Survivors include: two sons, Robert Louis Goodin Jr. (Kathy) of Louisville and Richard Thomas Goodin (Judy) of Lebanon; four daughters, Jane Goodin Wilson (Steve) of Bowling Green, Julie Clark (Tim) and Gina Carter (David), all of Lebanon, and Annette Cundiff (Chris) of Loveland, Ohio; 16 grandchildren, Whitney Moore, Erin Goodin and Rob Goodin, Father Richard Goodin, Lauren Lucas, Mallory Stephenson, Ashlee Wilson, Anne Taylor Peterson, Grace Wilson, Madeline Wilson, Dr. Zack Pardieck, Evan Carter, Ann Clair Carter, Abby Cundiff, Carlisle Cundiff, and John Christian Cundiff; five great-grandchildren, Annaleigh, Ava Claire and Bethany Moore and Cameron and Christian Lucas; one sister, Marita Hill; and two sister-in-laws, Rose Goodin and Doris Abell.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, May 20, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. His grandson, Father Richard Goodin will preside.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, and Monday, May 20, from 9-10:45 a.m. at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to St. Augustine School.

Pallbearers are Rob Goodin, Dr. Zack Pardieck, Evan Carter, John Christian Cundiff, David L. Carter, and Breck Wheatley.

Honorary pallbearers are Porter Bright, Kevin Bright, Keith Bright, Gerald Bright, and Marc Kirby.

