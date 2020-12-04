1/1
Robert Louis Shockency
1930 - 2020
Robert Louis Shockency, 90, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.
He was born Nov. 18, 1930 in Minneapolis. Minnesota. Shockency was an U.S. Air Force veteran and a machinist.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Louis James Shockency and Sara Weber Shockency.
Survivors include: his wife, Roberta Roberts Shockency; son, Greg Shockency of Lebanon; daughters, Vicki (William) Saylors of Huntington Beach, California, Debra Louise Shockency of Bay City, Wisconsin, and Carolyle Susie Borner of Chicago Heights, Illinois; brother, Stanley (Joyce) Shockency of Shoreview, Minnesota, and Gene Shockency of Coleraine, Minnesota; grandsons, Eddie Saylors, Jesse K. (Taryn) Brever, and Chad Borner; granddaughters, Amanda Saylors and Tracy (Luke) Kuznik; great-grandsons, Myles R. Breuer, Jake Borner, Logan Borner, and Hunter Kuznik; and great-granddaughter, Katelyn Kuznik.
Due to COVID-19, there was a private memorial service.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
