Robert Nelson Kinsey Jr., 83, Lebanon, passed away at 9:08 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at his home.

A native of Mineola Long Island, New York, he was born on Aug. 23, 1935 to the late Robert Nelson Sr. and Majel Clair Raynor Kinsey. He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church and was a retired employee of Tampa Electric Company in Tampa, Florida.

Survivors include: his wife, Carolina Marie Capozzoli Kinsey; two daughters, Jeannine Marie Bishop (David) of Jacksonville, Florida and Tina Louise Ray (Ronald) of Winter Haven, Florida; two sons, Kenneth Robert Kinsey of Lebanon and Michael John Kinsey (Cheryl) of Bradenton, Florida; eight grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a sister, Arleen Schaefar of Boise, Idaho; and a brother, Harold Kinsey (Dale) of Seminole, Florida.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 27, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Mark Hamilton and Rev. Kevin McGrath, officiated.

Pallbearers were Ken Kinsey, Michael Kinsey, Ronald Ray, David Bishop, and Cameron Hayes.

216 East Main Street

Springfield , KY 40069

(859) 336-3856

