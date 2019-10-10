Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Ray "Bobby" Buckman. View Sign Service Information Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-3187 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church Finley , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Ray "Bobby" Buckman of Lebanon passed away on Oct. 2, 2019, one day after his 90th birthday.

He was born in Lebanon and lived in Marion County his entire life. He was a proud farmer and produced hay, wheat, corn, soybeans and tobacco throughout his career, and raised beef cattle and hogs. Bobby's love of farming was inherited from his grandparents and his father, Ray, and that tradition continues with his sons and grandsons today. Named Farmer of the Year in 1995 by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, Bobby was working on the farm and running the combine until the ripe old age of 88.

In 1953, he married the love of his life, Mary Pauline Malone of Raywick, to whom he was married for 47 years. They raised eight children on the Buckman farm where Bobby lived until his passing. Bobby was a devoted member of Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church in Finley, where he attended Mass every Saturday and volunteered at every annual picnic. Though he dedicated his life to farming, Papaw Bobby loved nothing more than spending time with his family, doting on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and dancing to a Johnny Cash or Conway Twitty tune.

He was preceded in death by: his beloved wife, Pauline Malone Buckman; two sons, Jack and Gerry; parents, Ray and Kathryn Thompson Buckman; and one brother, Leo.

Survivors include: two sons, Danny (Sheilah) and Jude (Stephanie); four daughters, Sheila (Terry) Loper, Julita (Chuckie) Brady, Sue Anne Thurman, and Judith (Joe) Spalding; daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Buckman; sisters Barbara Buckman and Brenda (Sam) Spalding; sister-in-law, Wanda Buckman; 22 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at Our Lady of the Hills Catholic Church in Finley at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, with interment at the church cemetery.

Pallbearers were his grandsons: Matthew, Ben, and Parker Buckman, Jeremy and Brian Loper, Stuart Brady, and Luke, Eli, and Jonah Thurman.

In celebration of Bobby's life, the family requests that donations be made to or the Our Lady of the Hills Cemetery fund.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Oct. 16, 2019

