Guest Book View Sign Service Information Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Raymond "Bobby" Wright Sr., 75, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on Oct. 4, 1944, in Marion County. He was a retired employee of Pepsi Company in Lebanon with 31 years of service. He also farmed and served his country in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, John Louis and Elva Lee Badgett Wright; one son, Johnny Wright; a number of siblings including Reuben, Larry, Andrew, and John Wright, Evelyn Smothers and Susie Catherine Hafley.

Survivors include: his wife of 53 years, Cil Downs Wright; one daughter, Lynn Sallee (Danny) of Calvary; one son, Bobby Wright Jr. (Tinker) of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Jasper, Olivia and Stephan Wright, and Tiffaney and Danny Paul Sallee; four great-grandchildren, Stella, Alex and Naavalyn Newcomb, and Dallas Sallee; and special friends, Tiffany Baker and David Bickett.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in Ryder Cemetery. Rev. Bo Sherrill will officiate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home.

Pallbearers are Chris Downs, Paul Wright, David Bickett, Chris Bickett, Billy Downs, Gary Wilkerson, Billy Downs, Buck Spalding, and Michael Bickett. Honorary pallbearers are the grandchildren and Heather Sallee and Jessica Newcomb.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Raymond "Bobby" Wright Sr., 75, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family.He was born on Oct. 4, 1944, in Marion County. He was a retired employee of Pepsi Company in Lebanon with 31 years of service. He also farmed and served his country in the U.S. Army.He was preceded in death by: his parents, John Louis and Elva Lee Badgett Wright; one son, Johnny Wright; a number of siblings including Reuben, Larry, Andrew, and John Wright, Evelyn Smothers and Susie Catherine Hafley.Survivors include: his wife of 53 years, Cil Downs Wright; one daughter, Lynn Sallee (Danny) of Calvary; one son, Bobby Wright Jr. (Tinker) of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Jasper, Olivia and Stephan Wright, and Tiffaney and Danny Paul Sallee; four great-grandchildren, Stella, Alex and Naavalyn Newcomb, and Dallas Sallee; and special friends, Tiffany Baker and David Bickett.Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with burial in Ryder Cemetery. Rev. Bo Sherrill will officiate.Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home.Pallbearers are Chris Downs, Paul Wright, David Bickett, Chris Bickett, Billy Downs, Gary Wilkerson, Billy Downs, Buck Spalding, and Michael Bickett. Honorary pallbearers are the grandchildren and Heather Sallee and Jessica Newcomb.Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Nov. 6, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close