Robert Thomas "Bobby" Hodgen Sr., 93, Springfield, passed away at 6:47 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 at his home after an illness.
A native of Marion County, he was born on July 1, 1926 to the late Marion Lee and Bessie Arnold Hodgen. He was a member of Springfield Baptist Church where he served as a deacon, an army veteran of World War II and a farmer.
He was preceded in death by: three daughters, Margaret Bess Hodgen on July 27, 1966, Allyson Hodgen on July 27, 1988, and Sandra Moore on Sept. 5, 2018; a granddaughter, Melanie Wise on April 25, 2007; three great-grandchildren, Madeline Sandra, David Curtis II, and Charlotte Ann Wise on April 25, 2007; three sisters, Juliet Scott, Mary Ann Hardin, and Mildred Browning; and a half-brother, Charles Hodgen.
On Sept. 27, 1946 he was united in marriage to Juanita Hourigan whom he is survived by. Also surviving: son, Robert Hodgen (Sherri); son-in-law, William M. "Billy" Moore of Springfield; six grandchildren, Jennifer Martin (Kevin), Kim O'Daniel (Dennis), Missy Russell (Kris), Amelia Yaste (Jeremy), Robert Thomas Hodgen III (Sheena), and Mary Bess Agee (J.T.); and 12 great- grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 31, at Springfield Baptist Church with burial in Ryder Cemetery in Lebanon where military rites will be conducted by the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard. Rev. Aaron Sherrell and Rev. Tobe Yankey will officiate.
Casket bearers are Kevin Martin, Will Martin, Jeffrey Ray, Robert Hodgen III, Bud Blair, and Edward Scott.
Honorary pallbearers are members of the Ready Pal's Sunday School Class of Springfield Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to: The Gideon's International or the Springfield Baptist Church Building Fund.
Carey & Son Funeral Home, Lebanon, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Sept. 4, 2019