Mattingly Funeral Home 195 Holy Cross Road Loretto , KY 40037 (270)-865-2201

Robert Victor "R.V." Miles, 84, Loretto, passed away Monday, April 29, 2019 at Norton Hospital in Louisville.

He was born on Jan. 23, 1935 in Saint Mary. He was a farmer, a retired employee of General Electric Appliance Park in Louisville and a member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by: his father and mother, Joseph Victor and Mary Alma Carrico Miles; two sons, Wayne Miles and Steve Miles Sr.; one granddaughter, Sydney Elizabeth Anderson; one sister, Mary B. Cissell; one brother, Anthony Miles; and two brothers-in-law, Ernie Caldwell and Carol Knopp.

Survivors include: six daughters, Diane Hagan (Larry) and Gail Medley (Doug) all of Loretto, Kathy Greenwell of Bardstown, Linda Smith (Leo) of Saint Francis, Sandy Sharp (Todd) of Fort Myers, Florida, and Mary Kay Anderson (Troy) of Louisville; one son, Keith Miles (Karen) of Lone Grove, Oklahoma; seven sisters, Betty Jean Caldwell, Shirley Knopp, and Rosie Clan (Edward) all of Lebanon, Judy Murphy (J.R.) of Loretto, Vickie Chesser (Bobby) of Springfield, Lois Dunn of Bardstown, and Wilma Faulkner (Harold) of Saint Francis; two brothers, Jodie Miles (Mary Jane) of Lebanon and John Denny Miles (Betty) of Bardstown; 18 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and the mother of his children, Betty Spalding Miles of Loretto.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 3, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto, with burial in the church cemetery. His nephew, Rev. Scott Murphy will preside.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Pallbearers are Leo Smith, Larry Hagan, Travis Gootee, Joe Dave Gootee, Billy Elder, and Scott Greenwell.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



