Roberta Ann (Douglas) Hagan
1959 - 2020
Roberta Ann Douglas Hagan, 61, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.
She was born June 9, 1959 in Lebanon, one of 10 children of the late Henry Isaac and Mattie Bernice Brown Douglas Sr. She was the loving wife of 11 years to William Joseph Hagan. Roberta was a former employee of Burger King and was a member of Perryville First Baptist Church. She was baptized at Lebanon First Baptist Church under Rev. Tommy Calhoun and loved the Lord, being in church, and singing in the choir. She was a loving and devoted wife to her husband, William, enjoyed being with her family and friends, and liked to go dancing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: four siblings, Joyce Marie, Doris Jean, Beatrice, and William Calvin.
Survivors include: her husband, William; her son and daughter-in-law, Kevin Eugene (Kenda) Douglas; granddaughter, E'Nyja DayAnnair Douglas; stepchildren, Billy Ray Hagan, Dewanda Dear, Latisha Hagan; siblings, Mary Elizabeth Douglas, Henry Isaac Douglas Jr., Janette (Melvin) Porter, Raymond Lee Douglas, and Wanda Lee Douglas; and a host of nieces and nephews, special friends, A'Shanta Scott, Shirley Wheeler, Kathy Fermon, Kathy Porter, Brenda Williams, and Sissy Calhoun.
A funeral service was held at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Perryville First Baptist Church with a private burial in Lebanon National Cemetery. Pastor Jeffery Yocum officiated.
Pallbearers were the Brotherhood of First Baptist Church.
Honorary pallbearers were Roberta's nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions are suggested to First Baptist Church.
Walden Funeral Home, Perryville, was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
