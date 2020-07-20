1/
Roberta (Calhoun) Roston
1952 - 2020
Roberta Calhoun Roston, 68, Lebanon, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020 at her residence.
She was born on Feb. 16, 1952 in Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by: parents, George Calhoun and Lorine Cowherd Calhoun; two brothers, Robert Lee Calhoun and Richard Billy Calhoun; and four sisters, Margaret Calhoun, Mary Jean Calhoun, Dorothy Biggers, and Lucille Calhoun.
Survivors include: son, William Vincent Spalding of Lebanon; daughter, Cassandra Spalding Belle (Ted) of Lebanon; five brothers, Rev. Tommy (Therese) Calhoun of Louisville, George Ike Calhoun, Crawford (Karen) Calhoun, Charles (Ollie) Calhoun, and Johnny (Karen) Calhoun all of Lebanon; and two sisters, Betty "Cookie" Calhoun and Sara Calhoun, both of Lebanon.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Ryder Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Calhoun officiated.
Pallbearers were Brandon Smalley, Joseph Calhoun, Vincent Biggers, Jamaal Stiles, Stacy Calhoun, and Stevie Calhoun.
Honorary pallbearers were Faquawn Calhoun, Bobby Calhoun, Kevin Calhoun, Travis Calhoun, Richard Calhoun, and Tyman White.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences

