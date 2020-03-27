Roger Dale Barnett, 70, Campbellsville, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020 in Campbellsville.
He was born Sept. 10, 1949 to the late James Alfred Barnett and Bertha Bryant Barnett.
Survivors include: his wife, Lequita; daughter, Amanda Brooke Barnett of Campbellsville; and one son, Trevor Jay Barnett of Lexington.
At the request of the governor, services will be private with burial in Campbellsville Memorial Gardens.
Expressions of sympathy requested to be donations to Gideon Bibles and may be made at Parrott & Ramsey Funeral Home, Campbellsville, who are in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2020