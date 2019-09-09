Guest Book View Sign Service Information Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville , KY 40205 (502)-451-4420 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville , KY 40205 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Louisville , KY 40205 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Roger Duncan Salot M.D., 88, passed away Sept. 5, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Dr. Salot was most fortunate to be born to the late Duncan George Salot M.D. and Gertrude Marion Slavin on Oct. 16, 1939 at Grace Hospital in Detroit, Michigan. The family moved to Lebanon in 1938 where Dr. Duncan Salot practiced EENT for 50 years. Dr. Roger Salot was educated at Lebanon Elementary School and then attended Kentucky Military Institute, graduating in 1948. He attended the University of Kentucky for two years before volunteering for the Army. He was most proud of becoming a paratrooper and volunteering for service in Korea where he was awarded the Bronze Star and Purple Heart in the 2nd Infantry Division. Dr. Salot returned to UK in 1953, graduating with a bachelor of science in agriculture in 1956. He entered The University of Louisville Medical School graduating in 1960. After a year of internship at St. Joseph's Infirmary, he completed a four-year residency in Ophthalmology at the UofL General Hospital. Dr. Salot practiced Medical Arts Building in the Eastern Parkway for almost 40 years, retiring in 2004. He was a member of the Kentucky Medical Association, Greater Louisville Medical Society, , and other organizations including the Retired Doctor Monday Morning Breakfast Club.

He is preceded in death by: his wife of 34 years, Joan Holtgrave Salot.

Survivors include: his children, Roger Duncan Jr., Clark Salot (Carrie), Mary Jane Valentine, LuAnn Brightwell (Joe), Carol Salot, Bridget Sullivan (Tim); Joan's wonderful daughters who were adopted into his heart, Mary Ann Salerno, Trish Salerno, Susie Steiden (Billy), Angela McDonald, Nancy Keal (Thad); sisters, Carol Carrico, Virginia Combs; grandchildren, Jordan Homan, Katie Brown, Christine Brightwell, Taylor Valentine, Laura Valentine, Chris Russell, Collin Russell, Duncan Salot, Michael Salot, Adam Strothman, Neal Strothman, Lee Steiden, Sarah Steiden, Nicholas Steiden, Amanda McDonald, Claire McDonald, Andy Keal, Joey Keal, and Sarah Rose Keal; and great-grandchildren, Jacob Homan, Emerson Homan, Felix Valentine, Barrett Brown, and Waylon Strothman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville RoadLouisville.

