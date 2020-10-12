Ronald Lawrence Farris, 82, was welcomed into the kingdom of heaven on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 7, 2020 at Baptist Health Hospital from aspiration problems.

He was born in Lebanon. He was known to his family and friends as a kind, gentle, and thoughtful man with a direct sense of humor. Ron loved history and was a highly respected teacher who taught high school for 28 years in the Jefferson County School System. Ron also served his country in the U.S. Air Force and was a basketball coach for Sullivan College, having the honor to briefly coach against Adolph Rupp.

He enjoyed traveling the world and searching for treasures as an antiques dealer. He loved telling stories from the past. Ron was a big fan of University of Louisville Cardinals basketball and football.

Ron received his bachelor's degree from Eastern Kentucky University. He also received a master's degree and worked towards his doctoral degree from the University of Louisville.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Charles and Louise Farris; and brother, Larry Farris.

Survivors include: his wife of 28 years, Scotti Leonard Farris; two daughters, Kim Papa and Daphne Webber; and two stepdaughters, Beth Hays Kepnes and Meredith Ender; a brother, Lynn Farris; four grandchildren who knew him as "Cotton", Michael and Matthew Papa, Blake Webber, and Brooke Schmith; and great-granddaughter, Tatum; and three step-grandchildren, Jonathan and Joshua Kepnes, and Sophia Ender.

Cremation was chosen and a private memorial will occur at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store