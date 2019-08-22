Ronnie Cowherd, 67, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on Dec. 18, 1951 in Lebanon. He was a long-time active member of the Generation Clun a.k.a. Cardinal Den.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Patricia Ann Miller Cowherd; parents, William "Jack" Cissell and Edna Cowherd; two brothers, George R. Washington and Herbert Allen Cowherd; and two sisters, Ruth Ann Cowherd and Emma Jean Cowherd.

Survivors include: his son, Ronald Cowherd of Lebanon; two brothers, Curtis (Jessica) Hayden and David (Sharon) Cowherd, both of Lebanon; two sisters, Julia "Jupe" Cowherd and Jacqueline Burton, both of Lebanon; three grandchildren, Gideon Steever of Taylorsville, and Niesha and Niveayia Porter, both of Lebanon; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in St. Augustine Church Cemetery. Rev. Tommy Calhoun officiated.

Pallbearers were Tim Burton, Timothy "Tiny" Washington, Twyman White, William Spalding, Curtis Hayden Jr., and Brian Dunn.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.