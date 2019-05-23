Ronnie Ray Valentine (1942 - 2019)
Ronnie Ray Valentine, 76, Lebanon, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on Nov. 19, 1942 in Elizabeth, West Virginia. He was a graduate of Parkersburg High School in West Virginia. After graduation he attended Eastern Kentucky University where he earned a bachelor's degree in science. Valentine is a United States Navy veteran, having served aboard the USS Ticonderoga Air Craft Carrier as a Marine Medic. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, and loved spoiling his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Ray and Irene Valentine.
Survivors include: his wife of 42 years, Diane Johnson Valentine of Lebanon; two daughters, Kim (Brandon) Riley of Lebanon and Necia (Danny) LeLeux of Cape Coral, Florida; two brothers, Mike (Connie) Valentine of Cape Coral, Florida and Tim (Becky) Valentine of Cross Lanes, West Virginia; sister, Jill (Steve) Lockhart of Belpre, Ohio; three grandchildren, Zachary Riley, Lexi Riley, and Tyler LeLeux; and several nieces and nephews.
The family chose cremation. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 29, 2019
