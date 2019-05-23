Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronnie Ray Valentine. View Sign Service Information Bosley Funeral Home 246 South Proctor Knot Avenue Lebanon , KY 40033 (270)-692-3187 Send Flowers Obituary

Ronnie Ray Valentine, 76, Lebanon, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on Nov. 19, 1942 in Elizabeth, West Virginia. He was a graduate of Parkersburg High School in West Virginia. After graduation he attended Eastern Kentucky University where he earned a bachelor's degree in science. Valentine is a United States Navy veteran, having served aboard the USS Ticonderoga Air Craft Carrier as a Marine Medic. He was an avid fisherman, golfer, and loved spoiling his grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Ray and Irene Valentine.

Survivors include: his wife of 42 years, Diane Johnson Valentine of Lebanon; two daughters, Kim (Brandon) Riley of Lebanon and Necia (Danny) LeLeux of Cape Coral, Florida; two brothers, Mike (Connie) Valentine of Cape Coral, Florida and Tim (Becky) Valentine of Cross Lanes, West Virginia; sister, Jill (Steve) Lockhart of Belpre, Ohio; three grandchildren, Zachary Riley, Lexi Riley, and Tyler LeLeux; and several nieces and nephews.

The family chose cremation. A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

