Rose Lee (Funk) Grace
1979 - 2020
Rose Lee Funk Grace, 41, Gravel Switch, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.
She was born on April 4, 1979
Rose was a beautiful soul who never met a stranger. She showed love to everyone she met. She's an amazing mother and she is her husband's best friend. Her mother described her as the "love of her life" and the best daughter she could ask for. Over the years Rose made many lifelong friendships. She loved to sing and so many loved her and her beautiful voice. Many will miss her, but she is smiling down at all of us and is singing in God's choir.
She was preceded in death by: father, Edward Luther Funk; aunt, Wanda Helen Malasheuich; and uncle, Ruel Fenwick Jr. 
Survivors include: husband, Justin Grace of Gravel Switch; mother, Margaret Wilson; four daughters, Cassidy Funk, Bethany Grace, Emily Grace, and Megan Grace; son, nine-month-old Jacob Grace; special cousin, Theresa Ann Gallman; and aunts and uncles.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 11, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Hayesville Cemetery. 
Pallbearers were Daniel Mattingly, Goose Mattingly, Todd Bateman, Colby Williamson, Jacob Mattingly, Mike Williamson, and Jody Leake.
Honorary pallbearers were Trina Clark Martin, Mollie Sullivan Blair, Amanda Stratton, Christie Ballard, Sarah Spears Mattingly, Mignon Mattingly Gillis, and Teresa Gallman.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
