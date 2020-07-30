Rose Marie "Rosie" Lee, 96, Raywick, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Loretto Motherhouse Infirmary.

She was born Oct. 10, 1923 in Raywick. She formerly worked as a bookkeeper for Telecom, Daugherty Implement and later for Lawson Tractor and Implement in Lebanon. She was a member of Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Vincent "Albert" Lee (2006); one son, David Alan Lee; one grandson, John G. Lee Jr.; one infant great-grandson, Stephen Chase Gordon; one step-great-grandson, Michael Robey; her father and mother, Joseph Alvan Cecil and Marietta Howard Cecil; one sister, Mary Alvanita Mann; and one brother, Edwin Cecil.

Survivors include: two daughters, Barbara Nally (Dickie) of Loretto and Carol Gordon (Elbert "Bud") of Raywick; one son, Jack Lee (Peggy) of Saint Mary's; 12 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug.1, at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 108 Main Street, Raywick, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. David W. Naylor will officiate.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Friday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto, with a prayer service at 6 p.m. by Deacon Joseph R. Dant.

Memorials may go to Working the Puzzle for Autism, c/o Farmers National Bank/Melissa Knight, P.O. Box 631, Lebanon, KY 40033 or Mass of the Air, 508 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville, KY 40207.

Pallbearers are Barry Gordon, Joe Pat Gordon, Dustin Gordon, Jeremy Lee, Dylan Abell, and Scott Nalley. Honorary pallbearers are Christy Lee, Katrina Cecil, Monica Hill, Carrie Spalding, Lisa Nally-Martin, Kelly Ludwig, Lee Gordon, Shannon Arndt, Leigh Ann Haydon, and Lindsey Nally.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral home is limited to 50 percent occupancy. Therefore, visitors during busy periods may be asked to wait until others leave before entering. No food or beverages may be sent or shared at this time. Facemasks are required and hand washing and social distancing are encouraged. The funeral will be live streamed on the Mattingly Funeral Home Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

