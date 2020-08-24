Rose Grider Smith, 71, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Terry Smith; her parents, Denton and Flonnie Cochran Grider.

Survivors include: her son, Donald Smith of Bradfordsville; daughter, Dawn Gillock of Lawrenceburg.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home, Libery, with burial in Tapscott Cemetery. Bro. Jeff Edwards officiated.

Pallbearers were Patrick Grider, Steve Wardrip, Kendell Floyd, Terry Smith, and Timmy Hill.

McKinney-Brown Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



