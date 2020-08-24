1/
Rose (Grider) Smith
Rose Grider Smith, 71, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Terry Smith; her parents, Denton and Flonnie Cochran Grider.
Survivors include: her son, Donald Smith of Bradfordsville; daughter, Dawn Gillock of Lawrenceburg.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at McKinney-Brown Funeral Home, Libery, with burial in Tapscott Cemetery. Bro. Jeff Edwards officiated.
Pallbearers were Patrick Grider, Steve Wardrip, Kendell Floyd, Terry Smith, and Timmy Hill.
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McKinney-Brown Funeral Home - Liberty
752 Campbellsville Street
Liberty, KY 42539
(606) 787-6219
