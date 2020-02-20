Rev. Roy Earl Clark (1925 - 2020)
Service Information
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY
40033
(270)-692-3187
Lying in State
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lebanon United Methodist Church
Lebanon , KY
Lying in State
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lebanon United Methodist Church
Lebanon , KY
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Lebanon United Methodist Church
Lebanon , KY
Interment
Following Services
Ryder Cemetery
Obituary
Rev. Roy Earl Clark, 94, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at his residence.
He was born on March 5, 1925, in Marion County. He earned his bachelor's degree from Kentucky Wesleyan in Winchester and his M.Div. from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. Rev. Clark was a United Methodist minister, serving churches throughout central and western Kentucky in the Kentucky Annual Conference. Roy met Margie at the first church he served in Burkesville. They married and began their life serving together there. Roy was born into a farming family and retired to their farm in Lebanon after his last appointment.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Spencer Clark Sr. and Edna Binda Wicker Clark; son, Wesley Emory Clark; two daughters, Lee Ann Dimiceli and Karen Sue Ragland; sister, Delenca Clark Todd; and five brothers, Spencer Clark Jr., Paul Clark, Fletcher Clark Sr., Bernard Clark, and Samuel Clark.
Survivors include: his wife, Margie Laverne Best Clark of Lebanon; two brothers, Marcus Clark of Lebanon and William Joseph Clark of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; grandchildren, Jordan, Joanna, and Nathan Clark, Lauren Assassi, and Rachel Dimiceli; and great-grandchildren, Leo and Silas Assassi.
Pallbearers were Jackie Lynch, Sharon Tower, Denny McCardle, Nathan Clark, Cindy Thomas, and Pete Cox.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020
