Ruby Marple, 93, widow of Keith Marple, formerly of Bradfordsville, passed away peacefully in Lander, Wyoming, on Sept. 10, 2020.
She was born in Paint Lick and had six siblings, which have all preceded her in death. She was married to Keith Marple for 35 years. Ruby lived in Bradfordsville for 32 years. She treasured her Christian faith and was a long time member of the First Baptist Church in Lebanon before moving to Denton, Texas, then later to Lander, Wyoming. Ruby also enjoyed painting, traveling, collecting interesting rocks and fossils, and being with her family.
Survivors include: two sons, Keith Everett (Sheila) Marple and William Perry (Anita) Marple; and three grandchildren, Corey, Catherine, and Chase.
A private family service will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Old Liberty Cemetery in Bradfordsville.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
