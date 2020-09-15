1/1
Ruth Mae (Black) Lee
1961 - 2020
Ruth Mae Black Lee, 59, Lebanon, passed away at 5:09 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Baptist Health in Louisville.
She was born on April 15, 1961 in Lebanon to the late Charles A. and Dorothy Jean Moore Black. She was a member of the Thompsonville Baptist Church, a 1979 graduate of Lafayette High School in Lexington, a graduate of Spencerian College, and a registered nurse.
Survivors include: her husband, Dennis Lee; a daughter, Gina Jo "Nikki" Wheatley; a son, Tomas Gilmore; a grandson, Charles Logan Wheatley, all of Lebanon; and a brother, Charles Allen Black (Brenda) of Radcliff.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 10 at Carey & Son Funeral Home, Springfield, with burial in Peter Cemetery, Mackville. Rev. Jerry Goss, pastor of Thompsonville Baptist Church officiated.
Pallbearers were Christian Black, Jayme Bright, James Moore, Dennie Moore, Scott Black, and Gery Moore.
Carey & Son Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
