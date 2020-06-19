Samuel Kirtley Harmon Jr.
1925 - 2020
Samuel Kirtley Harmon Jr., 94, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home.
He was born Dec. 6, 1925 in Marion County. He was a former salesman with Fuller Brush Company and was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church. He was the oldest of seven children. He was such a good brother, dedicating his whole life to helping his siblings. He always raised a garden and loved to give away his vegetables.
He was preceded by: his father and mother, Samuel Kirtley Harmon Sr. and Mary Ann Jarboe Harmon; one sister, Nancy Harmon Gostomski; and three brothers, Jerold, Rodman, and George Harmon.
Survivors include: one sister, Brenda Harmon of Lebanon; one brother, Donald Harmon of Lexington; several nieces and nephews.
Cremation was chosen with services to be held at a later date. 
Memorials may go to Hope Community Fellowship, 402 Indian Creek Circle, Lebanon, KY 40033.
Mattingly Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mattingly Funeral Home - Loretto
195 Holy Cross Road
Loretto, KY 40037
(270) 865-2201
June 19, 2020
You have our sympathies.
Junie, Carolyn and Alan Mattingly of Mattingly Funeral Home
