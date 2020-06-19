Samuel Kirtley Harmon Jr., 94, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home.

He was born Dec. 6, 1925 in Marion County. He was a former salesman with Fuller Brush Company and was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church. He was the oldest of seven children. He was such a good brother, dedicating his whole life to helping his siblings. He always raised a garden and loved to give away his vegetables.

He was preceded by: his father and mother, Samuel Kirtley Harmon Sr. and Mary Ann Jarboe Harmon; one sister, Nancy Harmon Gostomski; and three brothers, Jerold, Rodman, and George Harmon.

Survivors include: one sister, Brenda Harmon of Lebanon; one brother, Donald Harmon of Lexington; several nieces and nephews.

Cremation was chosen with services to be held at a later date.

Memorials may go to Hope Community Fellowship, 402 Indian Creek Circle, Lebanon, KY 40033.

Mattingly Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.



