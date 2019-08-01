Sandra C. "Sandy" Sandusky, 67, Lebanon, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019 at the Loretto Motherhouse.
She was born on Feb. 17, 1952 in Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Bernard Sandusky; parents, James and Mary Lanham Thomas; and sister, Sheila Simpson.
Survivors include: her three daughters, Katrina (Tyler) Lee of Lebanon, Gina Vessels of Lexington, and Tammie (Charles) Hill of Raywick; brother, Mark Thomas of Lebanon; three sisters, Elaine Kelty of Loretto, Linda Tungate of Lebanon, and Marilyn Thomas of Bradfordsville; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Marion County Good Samaritans Foundation or to the Marion County Veterans Honor Guard.
Pallbearers were Cody Hill, Jay Vessels, Sam Buck Tungate, Timmy Coulter, Joe T. Hamilton, and Jody Wayne Tungate.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Aug. 7, 2019