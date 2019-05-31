Sandra "Sandy" Leeann Gilpin, 54, Lebanon passed away on May 28, 2019 after an illness.
She was born on Jan. 11, 1965 to Mary Thelma Greenwell and Shirl Lee Washburn. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by: her brothers, Michael Lee Washburn and Patrick Lynn Washburn.
Survivors include: her husband, Daniel Ray Gilpin of Lebanon; two daughters, Ashley Hudson and Kelly (Timmy) Buckley, both of Lebanon; six grandchildren, Adam, Madison, Anna, Kaylee, Abigail, and Andrew; one brother, James (Deanna) Washburn of Springfield; two sisters, Mary Gail (Kerry) Sipes and Tammy Washburn, both of Lebanon; two special nephews, Nick Sipes and Brandon Estes; a special niece, Courtney Sipes; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held June 2 at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Ryder Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Nick Sipes, Billy Washburn, Wayne Washburn, Rodney Maddox Sr., Rodney Maddox Jr., Mike Gilpin, Greg Young, and Anthony Buckley,
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on June 5, 2019