Sara Ann Thomas, 75, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Joseph Leon Sr. and Margaret Corine Mudd Thomas. Although Sara Ann was born in Muskogee, Oklahoma, where her father was stationed in the army, she lived almost her entire life in Marion County. A graduate of St. Charles High School, St. Catharine Junior College and Nazareth College, she taught elementary school students in Marion County for 30 years and was active in various teacher and education associates. After her retirement, she continued to help educate young students as a volunteer aide at St. Augustine School. Sara Ann was a long-time member of St. Augustine Church, where she enjoyed singing in the church choir for many years.

Survivors include: her brother, Joseph Leon Thomas Jr. (Leslie) of Louisville; nephew, Chad Thomas (Virginia) of Chicago, Illinois; nieces, Cameron Thomas Munson (Ned) of Nashville, Tennessee and Caroline Thomas of New York City, New York; great-nieces, Charlotte and Margaret Munson; and a great- nephew, Baird Thomas.

A private Christian service was held at St. Augustine Church with burial in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Augustine Church or St. Augustine School.

The family would like to acknowledge and express their sincere thanks to Bootsy Spalding, Helen Ann Maupin, and Ann Taylor Smith for their friendship and loving care for Sara Ann.

Pallbearers were Joe Paul Mattingly, Austin Mudd, Jimmy Thomas, and John Thomas.

