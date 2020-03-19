Sara Riley Jeffries, 83, passed away on March 17, 2020 after an illness.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, George Lee Jeffries; three sisters, Mary Roarx, Ernestine Garrett, and Virginia Mae Merrial; two brothers, Clifton Riley and Gaither Riley.
Survivors include: three daughters, Deborah Lee Tungate, Sarah Louise Gilpin, and Sharon Kaye Hale, all of Lebanon; two sons, George Ray Jeffries and Mark Anthony Jeffries of Lebanon; one brother, Charles Riley of Louisville; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other friends and relatives.
Funeral arrangements will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, March 20, with burial in the Ryder Cemetery. Bro. Clellan Hays will officiate.
The family is requesting a private viewing for immediate family only at this time due to the Covid-19 virus. A memorial service may be held at a later date.
Pallbearers are Jason Tungate, Bruce Gilpin Jr., Timothy Gilpin, Brian Jeffries, Ryan Rawlings, and Greg Riley.
Honorary pallbearer is Heather Hutchins.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 25, 2020