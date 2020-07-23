Sarah Aurora Boswell, 23, Lexington, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on May 2, 1997 in Lebanon.

She was preceded in death by: paternal grandparents, Bobby and Shirley Ann Allen Boswell; and maternal grandmother, Barbara Jean Reynolds.

Survivors include: parents, David Scott and Victoria Lynn Reynolds Boswell of Lexington; daughter, Scarlett Snow Maupin of Lexington; son, Parker Scott Boswell of Lexington; brother, Michael Boswell of Lexington; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 20, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment St. Joe Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Michael Boswell, J.R. York, Josh Abrams, Wayne Boswell, and Jeffery Abrams.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.



