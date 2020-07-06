1/1
Scott Dewayne Gordon
1973 - 2020
Scott Dewayne Gordon, 46, Gravel Switch, passed away June 29, 2020 at Spring View Hospital.
He was born on Oct. 7, 1973 in Lebanon. Scott was an employee at Brown and Forman Cooperage in Louisville since November 1993.
He was preceded in death by: his grandparents, J.S. and Sue Gordon, Hugh and Nora Lanham; special uncle, Stanley Lanham; brother-in-law, Johnnie Dale Tingle; and nephew, Michael Pat Morgeson.
Survivors include: his wife of 29 years, Tonya Renee Brady Gordon; three daughters, Brittany, CeAnna, and Lily Gordon; parents, Sidney and Carol Gordon of Gravel Switch; brother, Rodney (Tennie) Gordon of Perryville; sister, Sheila Gordon Tingle of Gravel Switch; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Joseph "Pat" and Cassie Brady of Jessietown; brother-in-law, Chris Brady of Jessietown; sister-in-law, Stacy Brady of Jessietown; special niece, Kara Tingle (missing); and several nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon. Cremation followed after the funeral service.
Pallbearers were Estell Judd, Jingles Gunn, Darrell Underwood, Stoney Pinkston, Jamie Wheeler, Tommy Orberson, Travis Tingle, and Aaron Gordon.
Honorary pallbearers were Jackie Wyatt, Sue Huntsman, Curtis Weaver, J.B. Young, Dewayne Pinkston, and Richard Wilson.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Lebanon Enterprise from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-3187
