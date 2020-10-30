Shelby Jean Smith, 79, Lebanon, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Spring View Hospital.

She was born June 12, 1941 in Lebanon. She was retired from G.E. in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Stanley Bright and Nora Rakes; three brothers, Bobby Bright, Dan Bright, and Seldon Bright; and four sisters, Allene Roberts, Mary Rita Bright, Rosie Russell, and Lillian Tucker.

Survivors include: her son, Jack Lee (Areti) Baldwin of Rockland, Maine; stepdaughter, Kelly (Lonnie) Cowles of Louisville; brothers, Gerald (Bernadette) Bright and Porter Bright, both of Bradfordsville; sisters, Anna Bright of Campbellsville and Shirley Osborne of Lebanon; and grandchildren, Rachel and Witney Cowles, Chrissy Angelika Masero, and James Masero.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Old Liberty Cemetery. Bro. John Simpson officiated.

Pallbearers were Keith Bright, Casey Bright, Joshua Bright, Dylan Bright, Jim Avritt, and Danny Dale Bright.

Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.



