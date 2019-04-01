Sherry Lynn Cox, 58, Campbellsville passed on Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Lexington at the UK Medical Center
She was born in Louisville to Leona Frances (Martin) Gray and the late Tom L. Gray. She had made a profession of faith in Christ and attended the Faith Baptist Church. Cox was a former registered nurse at Spring View Hospital, and was a notary public. She loved to spend her retirement traveling, reading mystery novels, or watching horror movies, and she was a great hostess and cook.
She was preceded in death by: husband, Terry Allen Cox.
Survivors include: her son, Zachary Allen Cox and wife, Brittany, of Campbellsville; stepdaughter, Kristina Lynn Mattingly and fiancé, Chuck Helm, of Raywick; stepson, Jim Johnson of Louisville; two siblings, David Louis Gray and wife, Robin, of Louisville and Melanie Carol Stone and husband, Jay, of Hopkinsville; granddaughter, Emmalyn Cox of Campbellsville; two step-grandchildren, Lindin Mattingly and Amber Jeffries; step-great-granddaughter, River Delk of Raywick; special friend, Dean Minor of Campbellsville; nieces and nephews, Trey Stone, Barrett Gray, and Bailey Gray; close friends, Brenda Kay Callahan and Terry L. Johnson; special cousin, Gloria Jean Morgan; and a host of other family and friends.
A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 22, in the chapel of L.R. Petty Funeral Home, Campbellsville. Bro. Evan Tedder and Bro. Don Gowin officiated.
L.R. Petty Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 3, 2019