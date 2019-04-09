Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann Wright. View Sign

Shirley Ann Wright, 78, Lebanon passed away on April 8, 2019 after an illness.

She was preceded in death by: her parents, Joshua and Cindy Stella Cox; the love of her life of 44 years, Rollin Shreve; six sisters, Myrtle Albertson, Minnie Smothers, Dorothy Wise, Chloe Cox, Eva Cox, and Geraldine Cox; and four brothers, Carl Cox, Edgar Cox, Henry Cox, and Joshua Cox Jr.

Survivors include: two daughters, Melissa (Bruce) Raisor of Lebanon and Stella Hall (Mose Smalley) of Springfield; three grandchildren, Heaven (Ross) Wickline of Ocala, Florida, Chanda (Ric) Davis of Mackville, and Destiny (Mason) Lang of Frankfort; three great-grandchildren, Rayne, Olivia, and Natalee Wickline; one sister, Mary Williams of Lebanon; one brother, Franklin Cox of Shepardsville; several nieces and nephews; and host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 12, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon.

The family request visitation after 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at the funeral home.

Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Ann Wright, 78, Lebanon passed away on April 8, 2019 after an illness.She was preceded in death by: her parents, Joshua and Cindy Stella Cox; the love of her life of 44 years, Rollin Shreve; six sisters, Myrtle Albertson, Minnie Smothers, Dorothy Wise, Chloe Cox, Eva Cox, and Geraldine Cox; and four brothers, Carl Cox, Edgar Cox, Henry Cox, and Joshua Cox Jr.Survivors include: two daughters, Melissa (Bruce) Raisor of Lebanon and Stella Hall (Mose Smalley) of Springfield; three grandchildren, Heaven (Ross) Wickline of Ocala, Florida, Chanda (Ric) Davis of Mackville, and Destiny (Mason) Lang of Frankfort; three great-grandchildren, Rayne, Olivia, and Natalee Wickline; one sister, Mary Williams of Lebanon; one brother, Franklin Cox of Shepardsville; several nieces and nephews; and host of other friends and relatives.Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 12, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon.The family request visitation after 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at the funeral home.Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Funeral Home Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home

491 West Main Street

Lebanon , KY 40033

(270) 692-2197 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 17, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Lebanon Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close