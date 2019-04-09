Shirley Ann Wright

Shirley Ann Wright, 78, Lebanon passed away on April 8, 2019 after an illness.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Joshua and Cindy Stella Cox; the love of her life of 44 years, Rollin Shreve; six sisters, Myrtle Albertson, Minnie Smothers, Dorothy Wise, Chloe Cox, Eva Cox, and Geraldine Cox; and four brothers, Carl Cox, Edgar Cox, Henry Cox, and Joshua Cox Jr.
Survivors include: two daughters, Melissa (Bruce) Raisor of Lebanon and Stella Hall (Mose Smalley) of Springfield; three grandchildren, Heaven (Ross) Wickline of Ocala, Florida, Chanda (Ric) Davis of Mackville, and Destiny (Mason) Lang of Frankfort; three great-grandchildren, Rayne, Olivia, and Natalee Wickline; one sister, Mary Williams of Lebanon; one brother, Franklin Cox of Shepardsville; several nieces and nephews; and host of other friends and relatives.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. April 12, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon.
The family request visitation after 11 a.m. Friday, April 12, at the funeral home.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Funeral Home
Campbell-DeWitt Funeral Home
491 West Main Street
Lebanon, KY 40033
(270) 692-2197
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 17, 2019
