Shirley Fayrene Powell Lynch, 78, Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her family.
She was born on Sept. 22, 1941, in Marion County. Lynch was a homemaker. She enjoyed being around her family and loved the Lord. She was a member of Lebanon Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, James Doodlum and Lillian Powell; granddaughter, Shelby Lee Goode; and granddaughter-in-law, Jessica Lynch.
Survivors include: her husband of 59 years, Robert T. Lynch of Lebanon; son, Robert L. (Debbie) Lynch of Cecilia; two daughters, Pamela F. (Monty) Mullins of Bradfordsville and Tonya C. (Eddie) Goode of St. Francis; two brothers, Alvin (Linda) Powell and Glenn (Frankie) Powell, both of Lebanon; two sisters, Bonnie Newton of Lebanon and Carol (Leroy) Hagan of Harroldburg; 11 grandchildren, Katie Neubert, Joe Lynch, Jessie Ennis, Jon Mullins, Jordan Mullins, Emily Helms, Melanie Daugherty, Chris Frederick, Brian Frederick, Sarah Goode, and Savannah Goode; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, with interment in Haysville Cemetery. Dr. David Whitlock officiated.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus Health, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.
Pallbearers were Jordan Mullins, Jon Mullins, Joe Lynch, Chris Frederick, Ben Ennis, and Joey Lynch.
Honorary pallbearers were Katie Heubert, Jessie Ennis, Emily Helms, D.J. Mullins, Tiffany Mullins, and Melanie Daugherty.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Feb. 26, 2020