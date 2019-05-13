Shirley M. Knopp, 83, Lebanon, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Springfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Springfield.
She was born on March 27,1936 in St. Mary.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Carol Knopp; her parents Victor and Alma Miles; one sister; Mary B. Cissell; and two brothers, R.V. and Anthony Miles.
Survivors include: three sons, Mark (Debbie) Spalding, David (Lisa) Spalding, both of Lebanon, and Kevin (Jill) Spalding of Springfield; three daughters, Sharon Norris of St Mary, Patty Benedict of Raywick, and Denise (Les) Collins of Springfield; six sisters, Betty Jean Caldwell, Wilma (Harold) Faulkner,
Rosie (Edward) Clan, Judy (J.R.) Murphy, Vickie (Bobby) Chesser, and Lois Dunn; two brothers, Jodie (Mary Jane) Miles and John Denny (Betty) Miles; 13 grandchildren, Anthony Spalding, Michael (Christy) Spalding, Jennifer (Chris) Crouch, Chris (Erica) Goodin, William (Megan) Norris, Kelly Norris, Amber (Jay) Ervin, Robby (Michelle) Benedict, Marissa (Marty) Lee, Matthew Spalding, Jessica (Ben) Riley, Patrick, and Emily Mattingly; 16 great-grandchildren, Luke and Kylie Spalding, Laney Norris, Erik, Ryan, and Jacob Goodin, Lily, Kayla and Justice Hamilton, Jaiden, Landan, Breydhan and Dalylah Benedict, Taylor Lee, Bentley and Oaklee Riley.
Visitation is 1-3 p.m. at Lebanon Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Saturday, May 18, with a memorial service at 3 p.m. officiated by Jamie Lynn.
