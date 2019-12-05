Stella Fay Childers (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • " You will be greatly missed Rest in peace my friend love..."
    - Joanna Pointer
  • "Grandma , your in the hand with the lord. No more..."
    - Tabatha Borreggine
  • "In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you..."
    - Buster &Debbie Childers
  • "My heart and soul Loves her R I.P.mom you will be missed..."
    - Donna Borreggine
Service Information
Bosley Funeral Home
246 South Proctor Knot Avenue
Lebanon, KY
40033
(270)-692-3187
Obituary
Stella Fay Childers, 79, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Jan. 1, 1940, in Aurora, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Joseph and Maxene Bolden; son, Ronald W. Childers; and four brothers, Joseph Bolden, Samuel Bolden, Louis Bolden, and Robert Bolden.
Survivors include: two sons, Robert Childers of Joliet, Illinois and Richard Childers of Central City; two daughters, Diane Erjavec of Lebanon and Donna Borreggine of Central City; brother, Dennis Bolden of Orlando, Florida; 13 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon. Bro. Richie Buckler officiated.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Sophie's Fight Stocking Ministry, 140 Dogwood Street, Lebanon, KY 40033.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Dec. 11, 2019
