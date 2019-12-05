Stella Fay Childers, 79, Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Jan. 1, 1940, in Aurora, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Joseph and Maxene Bolden; son, Ronald W. Childers; and four brothers, Joseph Bolden, Samuel Bolden, Louis Bolden, and Robert Bolden.
Survivors include: two sons, Robert Childers of Joliet, Illinois and Richard Childers of Central City; two daughters, Diane Erjavec of Lebanon and Donna Borreggine of Central City; brother, Dennis Bolden of Orlando, Florida; 13 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon. Bro. Richie Buckler officiated.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Sophie's Fight Stocking Ministry, 140 Dogwood Street, Lebanon, KY 40033.
Bosley Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Dec. 11, 2019