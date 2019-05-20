Stella VanDyke

Stella VanDyke, 101, passed away on May 18, 2019 at The Village Of Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Azeal VanDyke; and her parents James and Stella Stamp Vaughn.
Survivors include: her devoted friend and neighbor, William and Sue Ann Stafford; a host of other friends and relatives.
Funeral services wlll be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Old Liberty Cemetery, Bradfordsville. Visitation will be held from 8 a.m. until time of funeral service.
Pallbearers are Mitchell Thompson, Layne Thompson, David Thompson, Melvin Mullins, Lawrence Miles, and Jerry Dixon.
In lieu of flowers make donations to The Gideon Bibles.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on May 29, 2019
