Steven Craig Hayes, 52, passed away peacefully on April 20, 2020 at Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

He was born June 14, 1967 in Lebanon. He worked at Komatsu Mining Corporation for 15 years. Steve loved coaching baseball, spending time with his family, and playing golf.

He was preceded in death by: his father, Dennis Hayes of Campbellsville; and stepfather, Howard Shearer of Lebanon.

Survivors include: his wife, Jill Lanham Hayes; his mother, Virginia Shearer of Lebanon; his sons, Ryan Lee Hayes and Kasey Smith (Melanie Clark) of Lebanon; his daughter Kenna Straton (Neal) of Georgetown; granddaughter, Blair Smith; one sister, Tammy Hayes (Brian Benningfield) of Campbellsville; one brother, Bobby Joe Wilcher (Marlena) of Lebanon; father and mother in-law, Jerry and Janie Lanham of Lebanon; stepmother, Susie Diane Hayes of Campbellsville; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private memorial service was held for immediate family followed by a private burial.

The family requests expressions of sympathy take the form of donation to UK Markey Cancer Foundation.

https://ukhealthcare.uky.edu/markey-cancer-center/give

Pallbearers were Joe Pat Gordon, Mitchell Mattingly, Scott Lee, John Gunn, Robert Spalding, Scott Boone, Danny Peterson, and Sam Fogle.

Honorary pallbearers were Jennifer Morris, Tom Morris, Jeri Kay Adams, Brian Adams, Allan Upchurch, Troy Stumph, Doug Peterson, Paul Boone, Tim Browning, Brian Brown, Pat Southall, Billy Newton, Johnny Nelson, Mitch Rafferty, Chad Spalding, David Ford, Scott McCarty, Tom Sullivan, Tom Mattingly, Wes Cox, Joe Milburn, Chris Royalty, Eddie Mattingly, Dawson McCarty, Mason Sullivan, Cameron Bonzo, and Spencer Riggs.

Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.

