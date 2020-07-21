Steven Wayne Wren, 63, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020 after an illness.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Wayne and Grace Hart Wren.

Survivors include: two daughters, Tish (Ryan) Goad of Philpot and Brandie (Jamie) Ausenbaugh of Cerulean; five sisters, Therese Garrett, Cathy Hubbell, Debbie Wren, Janie Miller, and Linda Smothers; three brothers, Michael Wren, Bill Wren, and Joe Smothers; three grandchildren, Ava "Sparkles" Goad, Dylan Goad, and Cade Ausenbaugh; and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Hayesville Cemetery. Bro. Billy Shackleford will officiate.

Pallbearers are Keith Garrett, Logan Shackleford, Brian Garrett, Stanley Smothers, Todd Miller, Chris Kelty, Timothy Smothers, Blake Wren, Johnny Smothers, Andy Smothers, and Jason Garrett.

Honorary pallbearers are Therese Garrett, Mike Wren, Cathy Hubbell, Janie Miller, Bill Wren, Debbie Wren, Joe Smothers, and Linda Smothers.

