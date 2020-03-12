Susan Marie Richerson, 73, Versailles, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Florida.
She was born on June 30, 1946 in Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, Charles "C.H." and Mariam Ruwe Corbett; daughter, Mary Diana Richerson; grandson, Gavin David Sibley; sister, Jean Corbett Jaglowicz; and brothers, Gary, Jim, Richard "Duck" Corbett.
Surviviors include: her husband, James "Don" Richerson of Versailles; two daughters, Donna Richerson Sibley and Sherry Richerson Payne, both of Versailles; two grandsons, Andrew Richerson and Coby Payne, both of Versailles; great-grandson, Trenton Richerson of Versailles; sister, Nancy Corbett Hughes of Lexington; and three brothers, David Corbett of Fishers, Indiana, and Alan Corbett and Tom Corbett, both of Lebanon.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in Lebanon National Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Troy Abell, Jeff Corbett, Chad Spalding, Bryan Mudd, Cory Thompson, and Mickie Hughes.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Mar. 18, 2020