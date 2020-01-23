Sylvester Reed Brown Sr., 87, Springfield, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Springfield Nurse and Rehab Center.
He was born on April 5, 1932, in Springfield. Brown was a retired employee of General Electric, a farmer, and a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by: parents, James and Lizzie Durham Brown; son, Sylvester Brown Jr.; grandson, Chris Hinkle; and great-grandson, C.J. Hinkle.
Survivors include: his wife, Alice Wright Brown of Springfield; son, David Brown of Springfield; four daughters, Elaine Richardson of Louisville, Joyce (Richard) Crumbie of Lexington, Ruby Brown of Alabama, and Rebecca (Edward) Fogg of Louisville; sister, Clara Duckworth of Louisville; 13 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian burial was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan.21, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. Robert Barnell officiated.
Pallbearers were LeBryon Marlin, Tyson Brown, William Hall, Brandon Gladney, Trey Crumbie, and Xavier Boone.
Bosley Funeral Home, Lebanon, was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Jan. 29, 2020