Tammy Lynne Sullivan, 59, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by: her parents, John Gilbert and Teresa Faye Wheeler Sullivan.
Survivors include: her husband, John Henry Garrett; one daughter, Holly (Donald) Smith of Bradfordsville; one son, Anthony (Ashley) Sullivan of Bradfordsville; one brother, Gill Sullivan of Lebanon; six grandchildren, Terry Smith, Shelbi Smith, Aubrey Smith, Johnathan Sullivan, Gage Sullivan, and Jaxson Sullivan.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. March 28, at Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home, Lebanon, with burial in Hayesville Cemetery. Bro. Jerry Lanham officiated.
Pallbearers were Charlie Tungate, Joe Tungate,
Johnny Wayne Garrett, Donald Garrett, Jason Carpenter, and Steven Followell.
Honorary pallbearers were her grandchildren, Terry Smith, Johnathan Sullivan, Gage Sullivan, Shelbi Smith, Aubrey Smith, and Jaxson Sullivan.
Campbell-Fisher Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on Apr. 1, 2020