Teresa Flanagan Hawkins, 69, Loretto, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at her residence.
She was born on Feb. 11, 1950 in Marion County to the late Ed and Roberta Mudd Flanagan. She was a homemaker and member of Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church. She loved her family, her church, her dogs and flower gardening.
She is preceded in death by: her husband, Larry Richard Hawkins Sr.; one sister, Patricia Langley; and two brothers, Joe and Frank Flanagan.
Survivors include: three sons, Larry Hawkins Jr., Albert Hawkins (Sherri), and Joe Paul Hawkins (Desierre); one daughter, Margaret Hawkins, all of Loretto; four grandchildren, Joshua, Jacob, Daisy, and Nicole Hawkins; three sisters, Mary Slater of Louisville, Barbara Miles of Loretto, and Dorothy Kehm (Dave) of Lebanon; one brother, Louis Flanagan (Aline) of Lebanon; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Hollabaugh of Indiana and Mary Ann Flanagan of Lebanon.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Saint Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6785 Highway 52, Loretto with interment in the church cemetery. Rev. Bryan T. Lamberson will preside.
Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday at Mattingly Funeral Home, 195 Holy Cross Road, Loretto with a prayer service at 7 PM.
Pallbearers are Larry Hawkins Jr., Albert Hawkins, Joe Paul Hawkins, Jacob Hawkins, Josh Hawkins, and Frank Flanagan.
Honorary pallbearers are Joe Flanagan and Doug Kehm.
Mattingly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Lebanon Enterprise on July 24, 2019